STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kapil Dev, Murali Kartik to team up with pro golfers for COVID-19 relief funds

It also marks the comeback of sports in India post the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev

Indian Cricketers Association director Kapil Dev. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a unique attempt to raise funds for COVID-19, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Kartik will tee-off at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), with top professional golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar on Thursday.

It also marks the comeback of sports in India post the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Dubbed as the 'Champions for a cause - Charity Golf Match', the event will be played over 18 holes at the newly renovated DGC. It will also feature a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds.

The charity golf match, in partnership with Magic Bus, will see the legendary Dev, an avid golfer, team up with nine-time Asian Tour winner and Arjuna Awardee Bhullar.

The team of Dev and Bhullar will be up against former cricketer Kartik and 2018 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner and 2018 European Tour Rookie of the Year, Sharma.

Dev said it was a "great" initiative and he wanted to help the country in these "testing" times.

"When the country is facing such challenges, it is our duty to do whatever little we can to help. It is a great initiative and as a sportsman, it also gives me the added thrill of competing with the best pro players in the country," Dev said in a statement.

The event aims to raise funds amounting to at least Rs 1 crore while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

"It is wonderful that cricket and golf are getting together for this noble cause. Both sports have over decades relied heavily on building communities around their sport in their own ways. If ever there was a need to rebuild communities, it is now and just feels blessed to be able to contribute," said Bhullar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kapil Dev Murali Karthik Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Golf Club Shubhankar Sharma Gaganjeet Bhullar Murali Kartik
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp