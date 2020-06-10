Bird's eye view: Chennai Super Kings posts pic of bird saved by MS Dhoni

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday posted a photograph of their captain M.S. Dhoni holding an injured bird. The image was originally uploaded on Dhoni's daughter Ziva's Instagram handle in which she said that her parents had saved the coppersmith.

"The most wanted bird's eye view. #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu," said CSK in the tweet alongwith the image.

Ziva explained on her Instagram handle how the bird was saved.

"Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy," Ziva wrote.

"We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird."

While most cricket stars have been active on social media during the ongoing freeze in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dhoni has largely stayed away from the limelight. He has surfaced only in Instagram posts made by his wife Sakshi or daughter Ziva.

Dhoni was set to captain CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29 before it got indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic. It would have marked Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.