STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bird's eye view: Chennai Super Kings posts pic of bird saved by MS Dhoni

Dhoni was set to captain CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29 before it got indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ziva narrated how MS Dhoni and Sakshi helped save an injured bird.

Ziva narrated how MS Dhoni and Sakshi helped save an injured bird.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday posted a photograph of their captain M.S. Dhoni holding an injured bird. The image was originally uploaded on Dhoni's daughter Ziva's Instagram handle in which she said that her parents had saved the coppersmith.

"The most wanted bird's eye view. #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu," said CSK in the tweet alongwith the image.

Ziva explained on her Instagram handle how the bird was saved.

"Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy," Ziva wrote.

"We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith. What a pretty, pretty little bird."

While most cricket stars have been active on social media during the ongoing freeze in the cricket calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dhoni has largely stayed away from the limelight. He has surfaced only in Instagram posts made by his wife Sakshi or daughter Ziva.

Dhoni was set to captain CSK in the 2020 Indian Premier League that was scheduled to start on March 29 before it got indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic. It would have marked Dhoni's return to competitive cricket after the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni coppersmith bird
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp