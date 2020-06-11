STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: India's tour of Sri Lanka called off

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 deaths and close to three lakh cases

Published: 11th June 2020

Indian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa in Dharamshala. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team players during a practice session (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June-July was on Thursday called off for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead.

India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

"It is not possible to go ahead with the tour in June-July and we have conveyed it to the Sri Lankan board (SLC). However, we remain committed to the series (at a later date)," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI.

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 deaths and close to three lakh cases.

The players will need four to six weeks to regain match fitness after training resumes.

However, both the boards remain committed to the series and having it in August is a possibility.

"The team is out of practice and we are not sure when international travel restrictions will be lifted, so it wasn't possible in June-July," Dhumal added.

A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

"The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included three ODIs and three T20I matches will not be feasible," the SLC stated.

The statement also added that BCCI "remains committed to the FTP and towards its fellow members, it will have to seek the advice from Government of India and the health regulatory authorities before taking any decision for the resumption of Cricket.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp