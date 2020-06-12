BCCI eyes Indian Premier League in T20 World Cup window

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the ICC has deferred a decision on the T20 World Cup to next month, the BCCI is getting ready to host the IPL in that October-November window.

One understands the BCCI is pushing the ICC to announce the decision as soon as possible, citing Cricket Australia’s (CA) letter which called for the T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2021.

With regards to hosting the IPL, as reported by this newspaper on April 9, the BCCI is ready to use the period set aside for the T20 World Cup. Late on Wednesday evening soon after the ICC meeting, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to the state units saying the board is working to ensure the IPL is staged this year.

Later, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel revealed that once the ICC makes its decision on the T20 World Cup official, they will start doing the groundwork for IPL.

“We expect the ICC to reveal the fate of the T20 World Cup in the coming days. When we get that, we can write to other boards about hosting the IPL in October-November. A clear picture will emerge soon, but we are clear on our part that IPL will take place this year,” Patel told this daily.

Even though the IPL can be held before October if India’s other commitments around that time are cancelled, the BCCI is wary about the monsoon and availability of players from England and Australia.

Considering that, October-November is the best time for IPL. This would require CA to postpone three T20Is against India — from October 11 to 17 — and the BCCI is confident that can be done. Though there were talks of a curtailed IPL, Patel ruled out that possibility.

“There is a one-month window. And we expect to get a couple more weeks which will be enough to host a full-fledged IPL. If need be, we can always have double-headers, but I don’t find it necessary as we are confident of having enough time.”

The BCCI has begun discussions with the franchises and though how to use the stadia is a state government decision, there seems to be no chance of having fans. While Ganguly said this in his letter, Patel felt that’s the best step. “We can’t decide about it at this stage. But looking at the situation, we are not thinking about it. Playing in empty stadiums is safest for everyone,” Patel said.

The BCCI is yet to get permission from the central government, but it expects to hold talks as and when necessary. With fans in stadia out of the equation, there is a school of thought in favour of fewer venues.

Overseas option open

While the BCCI is optimistic that the IPL will happen in India, Patel said if things don’t improve, they will look overseas.

“We have to decide depending on the situation. We have to be open to all ideas and with gate money not factored in, it doesn’t matter where the matches will be played. If need, we will play overseas where it will be safe for everyone,” said the former India batsman.