STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19: After Sri Lanka tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip 

The Indian team is yet to resume training and the camp is unlikely to take place before July.

Published: 12th June 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian team's August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasn't allowed national cricketers to even resume training.

The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that India's limited-overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely.

"... the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020," Shah said.

India has reported close to three lakh coronavirus cases with over 8500 deaths.

The Indian team is yet to resume training and the camp is unlikely to take place before July.

The players will take around six weeks to be match ready, according to the side's support staff.

Shah, in the release, reiterated the board's stance that it will organise a training camp only when it is deemed safe by the government.

"... the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors.

"The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

" He also said that the BCCI is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and will take a call on resumption of cricketing activities after considering all the government guidelines.

"The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued.

"The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation," Shah added.

The Indian team was last seen in action in the home ODI series against South Africa, which was postponed after the first match amid the rising coronavirus threat.

Even the first match of that series could not take place due to rain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI India vs Zimbabwe Indian cricket team COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp