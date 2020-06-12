STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020 in UAE in October-November is Plan A for BCCI at the moment

The BCCI at the moment is waiting for the International Cricket Council to announce its decision on the T20 World Cup. 

Published: 12th June 2020 06:31 PM

IPL, Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma with his teammates celebrating with Indian Premier League 2019 winning trophy. (File photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the COVID-19 situation still unclear in India, the BCCI is looking at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the best possible venue for the Indian Premier League in October-November.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) expressing interest in hosting the tournament and the presence of three stadiums in close proximity there makes this the best option for all the stakeholders, the BCCI believes.

Keeping the IPL in India remains BCCI's first priority, but considering the fact that most of the metros are witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, Tier-II cities have become the second option. However, with things not looking good even in Indore and Mohali, the board is left with little to choose from even there.

Had the situation been better in Mumbai, the BCCI would have been able to use Wankhede Stadium, and the DY Patil and Brabourne Stadiums and even Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, with the state now the worst hit, that possibility is ruled out.

Although Sri Lanka has also expressed interest in hosting the IPL, there are complications in hosting the IPL there. For instance, Colombo might have three stadiums, but only R Premadasa has floodlight facilities. This means Hambantota, Pallekele and Dambula have to be considered as alternate venues, which adds to logistical challenges.

This has made the BCCI consider UAE as their best bet. 

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai Sports Complex and Sharjah Cricket Stadium are close to each other making travel by road an easy option. Moreover, they also have state-of-the-art practice facilities. 

Hospitality in these places is also rated as being very good and the BCCI already has the experience of conducting a part of the IPL in the UAE, in  2014. Most importantly, timings in the UAE will help the broadcaster.

"UAE is a viable option because you need bio-secure stay. Ideally, a place where no outsider is allowed will be needed and in UAE, you can get that provided two or three teams occupy a hotel. Since the IPL will have players from all countries, the best safety measures are needed, which includes less travel. That's why UAE ticks all the boxes. Plus, its past history of hosting the tournament will also be helpful," a highly-placed source in the BCCI told The New Indian Express.

