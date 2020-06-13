STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Gilchrist thanked Sharon Varghese, an Indian student who did her Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Wollongong.

Published: 13th June 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia great Adam Gilchrist (File | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and current opener David Warner have expressed gratitude to two Indian students for helping people in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varghese has been was working on the frontline along with other health care workers to look after the residents of aged-care during the global health crisis.

Varghese has been was working on the frontline along with other health care workers to look after the residents of aged-care during the global health crisis.

"She gave up her time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time. Sharon, I want to say congratulations on the selfless act and for wanting to thank people in Australia because you have enjoyed three and a half years living here. And that's wonderful to hear," Gilchrist said in a video message.

"Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family will be so very proud of your efforts."

In another short video, Warner thanked Queensland-based Indian student, Shreyas Sheth.

"Namaste. I am here to say thank you to Shreyas Sheth who is doing selfless work to help others during the COVID crisis.

Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland and he has been part of University's outreach program, preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now," Warner said in the video.

"So I just want to say good on ya'. I am sure your mum and dad and India are proud of you. Keep up the great work."

The videos were shared by Austrade India official twitter account, which have hit almost 10 thousand views in last one week.

Apart from the two cricketers, another Social Media Influencer Amy Aela also sent her thank you note to Liya, an Indian student from Griffith university for her work in providing mental health support to communities in Australia during the pandemic.

"Liya I just want to thank you. we definately need more people like you.just remember that Australia is so so proud of you, India is proud of you. please keep up the good work," Aela said.

Former Australian footballer Craig Foster also sent his thank you message to another Indian origin nurse Arushi from Deakin University.

More than 100,000 Indian students are studying in Australia, currently making them one of the biggest cohorts of international students in the country.

