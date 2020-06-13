Pakistan great Shahid Afridi tests coronavirus positive

By Online Desk

Iconic Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus, the allrounder announced on Saturday. The 45-year-old said on Twitter that he was feeling unwell since Thursday and asked his supporters to pray for his quick recovery.

"I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," he tweeted.

Afridi, who announced his retirement from international cricket at the Lord's cricket stadium in 2018, has played 398 ODIs, 27 Tests and 99 T20Is for Pakistan. He remains involved in the game and was last seen on the field in the Pakistan Super League in March.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, he was seen outdoors on many occasions, mainly for his charity work. His charitable foundation has been working towards fighting the pandemic in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Another former Pakistan international Taufeeq Umar, had also tested positive for coronavirus but he recovered earlier this month.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the infection with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this month. Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died in his home. Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 132,405 after a record 6,472 new infections were detected, while 88 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,551, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said a record 29,850 tests were done in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country to 839,019.

"So far, 50,056 people have recovered across Pakistan, making it a significant count," it said.

(With Agency inputs)