STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Closed-door matches will give us an edge in England, says West Indies coach Phil Simmons

Suspended since March due to the deadly virus, international cricket is set to be back when West Indies and England lock horns in a three-match Test series starting July 8 at Southampton.

Published: 14th June 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies coach Phil Simmons. (File|AFP)

West Indies coach Phil Simmons. (File|AFP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: West Indies coach Phil Simmons feels playing behind close doors against England will favour the visiting side when international cricket resumes next month in a "bio-secure" environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspended since March due to the deadly virus, international cricket is set to be back when West Indies and England lock horns in a three-match Test series starting July 8 at Southampton.

"I don't know if it will increase our chances, because both teams are under the same umbrella - for want of a better word," Simmons said in a video conference from the team's training base here.

"The nice part for us is that 20,000 Englishmen raving for England, and that crowd support, it's not there for them. So that in a way will help us, so it's good from that point of view."

Besides the absence of hostile English fans, Simmons said lack of competitive cricket could also hurt the hosts in the series.

".England hasn't come from a tour recently, and we've just been playing cricket at home.

Because in a normal situation we would have been coming from camps and England would have been halfway through their season and the series would have been going on right now.

"So, I think that is a plus for us, because it evens out things a little bit, with the fact they haven't been playing competitive cricket for a while also," he observed.

Having beaten England 2-1 in the Caribbean 18 months ago, a tied series would be enough for the West Indies to retain the Wisden Trophy.

But Simmons admitted that the West Indies would miss the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul in the series after the trio decided against travelling to UK for the tour amid the pandemic.

"Unfortunately a few guys decided not to come but we are here with the best squad that we can have here.

And from the way we've started our work, the guys have been putting in, I think we'll be ready and looking to defend our trophy.

".we know what we'll be missing.

But in situations like this we have to work hard with the guys who are here and make sure that what we're doing is putting them in a position to fill those two shoes for the series," he said.

"Hopefully whoever fills the shoes can go on and be as great as they want to be."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Phil Simmons COVID-19 West Indies coach
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp