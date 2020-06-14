STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dilip Vengsarkar reveals story behind Virat Kohli’s selection for Team India

Vengsarkar, who is fondly known in the cricket fraternity as Colonel, also lifted the lid how Kohli put on a stunning performance with the bat that led to him getting picked for the Indian national te

Published: 14th June 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

India captain Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar jogged down memory lane and recalled how current skipper Virat Kohli caught his eye during the Emerging Cup in Australia.

"When there was an emerging players' tournament in Australia, I was the chairman of the selection committee (for the Indian team)," Vengsarkar said during a Facebook live session with Sportskeeda.

"We had decided at that point of time that we must pick players who were fringe players or who would play for India very soon, especially the U-23 boys. So we had picked Virat Kohli in the team," Vengsarkar added.

Vengsarkar, who is fondly known in the cricket fraternity as Colonel, also lifted the lid how Kohli put on a stunning performance with the bat that led to him getting picked for the Indian national team.

Kohli opened the innings for India 'A' against New Zealand 'A' and smashed an unbeaten century. Kohli's finishing role helped make up Vengsarkar's mind that he should be fast-tracked into the senior team.

"In the first match against New Zealand, they had scored 240-250 and Virat Kohli was asked to open the innings and he scored 123* (120*)," Vengsarkar said.

"What I appreciated was that even after his hundred, he went on to win the game for his team and he remained not out. That really impressed me and there I thought that here is a boy that we must push into the Indian team because he was mentally mature and of course we picked him and the rest is history," Vengsarkar said.

Kohli has since gone on to become one of the finest batsmen ever to play the game. He has amassed 11,867 runs in ODIs, 7,240 runs in the longest format and 2,794 runs in the shortest format.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dilip Vengsarkar Virat Kohli
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp