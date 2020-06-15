STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Conclave for discussing domestic season plans

However, it might turn out to be a logistical nightmare as far as the Plate group is concerned.

Published: 15th June 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BCCI will hold its annual cricket conclave involving various stakeholders in the coming weeks to decide on the upcoming 2020-21 domestic season. While such meetings usually take place in May or June, the ongoing pandemic has not made it possible.

The concept, with a focus on the domestic tournament, involved only the captains and coaches of first-class teams, but over the last couple of years, it has seen participation from the support staff of men’s and women’s senior sides. With the BCCI set to introduce standard operating procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed, one understands that this time the sessions will take place separately.

The interaction of captains and coaches gathers more importance as there are decisions that are to be taken with regard to the format of the Ranji Trophy for this season alone. There are indications that the tournament will be held in the zonal category with the top-placed team qualifying for the knockouts. It seems the safest option as it reduces travelling.

However, it might turn out to be a logistical nightmare as far as the Plate group is concerned. While the majority of the teams in the group come from the Northeast, the presence of Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Bihar and Uttarkhand (demoted from Elite Group C) makes it a tricky proposition.

“Even if one includes these teams alongside the Elite teams in their respective zones, there will be imbalance in the number of matches each zone plays. Considering most of these teams don’t have a home venue, one has to find ways to plan the season ahead,” one of the officials involved in the process said.

Zonal structure for Ranji Trophy isn’t new but it was done away with since it didn’t create an even playing field. The early signs that emerge from BCCI corridors suggest that the season will be curtailed especially given the number of matches involved across all age-groups. While the 2018-2019 season had 2024 matches across all formats, last season had 2036 matches.

“Although it’s too early to say what holds in store, one can expect the season to be curtailed. For instance, age-group tournaments like CK Nayudu Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy might be hit because you don’t want to risk the juniors. Even with regards to senior men’s domestic fixtures, at least a couple of tournaments may be cancelled,” the official added.

While India’s domestic season begins towards September end, it looks far-fetched this year. And if the IPL does get slotted in October-November, then the season’s start might be delayed unless the BCCI wants a clash of tournaments.

“The best players will be in IPL if that happens. It will not be a good advertisement for domestic cricket. Since there is uncertainty all around at the moment, it is hard to say now,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp