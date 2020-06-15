Conclave for discussing domestic season plans

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BCCI will hold its annual cricket conclave involving various stakeholders in the coming weeks to decide on the upcoming 2020-21 domestic season. While such meetings usually take place in May or June, the ongoing pandemic has not made it possible.

The concept, with a focus on the domestic tournament, involved only the captains and coaches of first-class teams, but over the last couple of years, it has seen participation from the support staff of men’s and women’s senior sides. With the BCCI set to introduce standard operating procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed, one understands that this time the sessions will take place separately.

The interaction of captains and coaches gathers more importance as there are decisions that are to be taken with regard to the format of the Ranji Trophy for this season alone. There are indications that the tournament will be held in the zonal category with the top-placed team qualifying for the knockouts. It seems the safest option as it reduces travelling.

However, it might turn out to be a logistical nightmare as far as the Plate group is concerned. While the majority of the teams in the group come from the Northeast, the presence of Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Bihar and Uttarkhand (demoted from Elite Group C) makes it a tricky proposition.

“Even if one includes these teams alongside the Elite teams in their respective zones, there will be imbalance in the number of matches each zone plays. Considering most of these teams don’t have a home venue, one has to find ways to plan the season ahead,” one of the officials involved in the process said.

Zonal structure for Ranji Trophy isn’t new but it was done away with since it didn’t create an even playing field. The early signs that emerge from BCCI corridors suggest that the season will be curtailed especially given the number of matches involved across all age-groups. While the 2018-2019 season had 2024 matches across all formats, last season had 2036 matches.

“Although it’s too early to say what holds in store, one can expect the season to be curtailed. For instance, age-group tournaments like CK Nayudu Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy might be hit because you don’t want to risk the juniors. Even with regards to senior men’s domestic fixtures, at least a couple of tournaments may be cancelled,” the official added.

While India’s domestic season begins towards September end, it looks far-fetched this year. And if the IPL does get slotted in October-November, then the season’s start might be delayed unless the BCCI wants a clash of tournaments.

“The best players will be in IPL if that happens. It will not be a good advertisement for domestic cricket. Since there is uncertainty all around at the moment, it is hard to say now,” the official said.