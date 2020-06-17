Ex-Supreme Court judge DK Jain gets one-year extension as BCCI Ethics Officer and Ombudsman

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge DK Jain has been given a one-year extension by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) to serve as BCCI's Ethics Officer and Ombudsman. He was initially appointed by the Supreme Court in February 2019 as BCCI's Ombudsman and later on handed the role of Ethics Officer. Jain's term had ended in the last week of February.

"Yes, my contract has been extended for a period of 12 months and I formally took over last week after sending my consent," he confirmed to IANS. "I am yet to start the proceedings. There was a gap of two months in between and thus I will have to look at the pending matters and decide future course of action accordingly," he added.

During his last tenure as ombudsman and ethics officer, Jain had heard cases pertaining to the remarks made by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya on a chat show, 'conflict of interest' cases which involved former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman and a similar complaint against Kapil Dev which was later rendered "infructuous".

The former Supreme Court judge further said that in the present scenario amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he would be holding virtual hearings. "These days holding virtual hearings are so common wherever it is required. So, it won't be a problem."