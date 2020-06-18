STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Batting coach Graeme Hick biggest casualty as Cricket Australia announces 40 job cuts

CA on Wednesday detailed a program of operational changes that, according to them, will deliver significant savings in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation .

Published: 18th June 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australia batting coach Graeme Hick has became the biggest casualty as 40 individuals in the organisation have lost their jobs following Cricket Australia's (CA)recent announcement.

CA on Wednesday detailed a program of operational changes that, according to them, will deliver significant savings in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation while ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the game.

Hick's departure means Justin Langer's coaching staff has taken a significant hit and they will now have the extra burden of helping top-quality batsmen like David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne among others.

"It's been a tough few days actually, that's the truth of it. You couldn't meet a person with greater integrity than Graeme Hick," Langer was quoted as saying by cricbuzz.

"It's a really tough call. It's nothing he's done, it's more the impact of the cost-cutting that we're doing because of the COVID situation.

"We'll all have to adapt and again hopefully one of my strengths in the past has been able to adapt to different situations and I'll have to lead the way. That's the most important thing about leadership is that you walk the talk," he added.

These latest job cuts take the overall tally to 200 since the COVID-19 crisis began in March. The Australian cricket board also revealed that they have slashed 40 million dollars from its annual budget.

"The amended FY21 plan presented to staff today identifies cost reductions of approximately $40 million a year to partly mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and other factors such as biosecurity costs and match attendances," a CA statement read.

The domestic season, however, remains safe for now as CA is planning to go ahead with Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup 'in their current formats'. Meanwhile, the Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League also remain unscathed as the board stated the usual number of matches will be played next season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Graeme Hick Cricket Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp