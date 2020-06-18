STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PCB to extend contracts of domestic players, coaches by 1 month

The decision has been made by PCB's High Performance Department, which is presently busy carrying out a 360 degree appraisal of all its coaches.

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced it will extend the contracts of all domestic players and coaches, expiring on June 30, till July 31 before the new 12-month contracts will come into effect from August 1.

The decision has been made by PCB's High Performance Department, which is presently busy carrying out a 360 degree appraisal of all its coaches. The process is expected to conclude early next month with the six cricket association sides to be confirmed by the end of July, stated PCB in a media release.

In the 2019-20 season, the PCB had offered 192 contracts to the domestic cricketers of which 186 cricketers had accepted the contracts.

Director- High Performance, Nadeem Khan: "As part of a comprehensive and extensive review process, we are conducting appraisals of all coaches, which is a three-phase process including self-assessment, interviews and feedback from players and fellow coaches.

"This is the modern 360 degree way of appraising professionals as we remain committed to put in place the best available coaches who can provide best coaching and training to the players, which, in turn, will contribute to further enhance the quality of our domestic cricket.

"Once the appraisal of the coaches is concluded, the six cricket association coaches will be involved in the team selection process. We hope to conclude the entire exercise by end July with 12-month contracts coming into effect from August 1, 2020.

"It is premature to predict when we will be able to start our 2020-21 domestic cricket season due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. But, internally, we need to be ready to start the season at a short notice," he added.

