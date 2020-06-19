STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kohli is excellent in all formats, no need for split captaincy: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar

Several top nations around the world have different captains in different formats but Team India are one of the few teams who have the same leader across formats.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:42 PM

India skipper Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels there is no need for India to go for split captaincy in the near future due to the presence of current skipper Virat Kohli.

Australia has Tim Paine in Tests while Aaron Finch takes over the role in white-ball cricket. Similarly, Joe Root leads England in the longest and shortest formats, but hands over the armband to Eoin Morgan in ODIs.

Due to white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma's excellent captaincy track record in the T20 cricket, especially in the Indian Premier League, time and time again spilt captaincy debate open up in India but according to Manjrekar, there is no need at all.

"My theory on split captaincy is that you don't go looking for split captains," Manjrekar said during his show 'Ask Sanjay' on his YouTube channel.

"So if you are fortunate to have a captain who is good in all three formats and still is a good captain then you don't need split captaincy and at the moment we have got Virat Kohli who is excellent in all three formats so there is no need for India to have split captaincy."

"There might come a time in future when India will go for it but it is not something that you seek. If there is a situation when India have an excellent Test captain and Test player but not good enough to be in 50-over format or T20Is then maybe you have a different captain but India at the moment is quite blessed.

"In the past as well when Dhoni was captaining in all formats because he was good in all formats."

