Manchester United fan Yuvraj Singh has fun banter with Chelsea fan Kevin Pietersen

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sports behind closed doors has been a matter of huge debate. But sportspersons across the world agree that in the current scenario, it is best to keep fans away from the stadiums. And with the Premier League returning to action, former England batsman and Chelsea supporter Kevin Pietersen rued the no fans situation. But former India batsman Yuvraj Singh jumped in to have some fun and show his support for Manchester United.

Taking to Twitter, KP wrote: "Football with no fans." Yuvraj replied: "Fans on the ground ! Fans at home doesn't matter bud , we always support the best club in the world @ManUtd."

Earlier in the week, Yuvraj had spoken on the same with Manchester United player Marcus Rashford. "I just want to tell Marcus that, about fans not being there in the stadium, fans are always behind you," said Yuvraj on the interaction that was arranged by Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on its Facebook page. "Whether in the stadium or at home, we always have your back."

Yuvraj asked Rashford about the pressure he may have had to deal with when he was taking that penalty and the latter said that dealing with pressure is ingrained in a United player from the times they are playing underage football.

"I've seen right from the time I was a kid that every team that you face want to beat Man United," said Rashford. "We've been dealing with pressure from that age. I remember when I first made my debut, it gets to a stage where you don't feel the pressure and you just want to enjoy it.

"When you're happy you always play your best football. It's nothing technical, it's just the feeling you get and I've always played my best when I'm playing in that situation. The pressure is not from the game, it comes from yourself."