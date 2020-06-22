STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin set for return to India Cements

Ravichandran Ashwin and India Cements are in advanced talks to reunite after a gap of four years, as Vijay CC gets ready to welcome back one of its most decorated cricketers.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin and India Cements are in advanced talks to reunite after a gap of four years, as Vijay CC gets ready to welcome back one of its most decorated cricketers. Express understands that the deal will be reached once the COVID- 19 situation improves.

There are also indications that the off-spinner with 365 Test wickets will double up as captaincum- mentor of Tamil Nadu in the domestic season. In 2016, Ashwin had left India Cements, which apart from running Vijay CC that plays in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s first division league, also owns Chennai Super Kings.

After spending a couple of years with Chemplast, Ashwin had moved to TAKE Solutions — which runs Mylapore RC (A) — in 2018. It is understood that the move was supposed to get finalised as early as March after the end of the league. But with knockout games yet to be played and no decision on resumption, the move hasn’t materialised as yet. While India Cements has put on hold all recruitment because of the current situation, they are ready to make an exception for Ashwin. Ashwin and India Cements were tightlipped about the development.

Ranji captain cum mentor?
Tamil Nadu, chasing a first Ranji title since 1988, are also exploring the possibility of handing over the reigns to Ashwin. While D Vasu will continue as coach, one expects a few changes. Ashwin, who has previously led the side, might be handed over the captaincy. ICC’s Cricketer of the Year in 2016, he had called for structural and cultural changes in the Tamil Nadu side after their league-stage exit from Ranji Trophy last season.

Ashwin has made it clear that winning the elusive title with Tamil Nadu is among his priorities. In fact, speaking after the team’s early exit last season, Ashwin had said, “We need to change our culture and all of us have to do it. TNCA, players, coaches, selectors should all move in one direction. We have to plan ahead and invest in the right players no matter what.” Ashwin has been using the time spent indoors discussing how to improve the side.

He has been anchoring a weekly You- Tube show titled “Formula For Success With Ash” which focuses on how Tamil Nadu can win Ranji with Mumbai stalwarts Amol Muzumdar and Wasim Jaffer sharing their experience of winning the title. Given his cricketing acumen and his experience of playing at the highest level, one can bank on Ashwin to guide Tamil Nadu which has been falling short of expected standards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin India Cements
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp