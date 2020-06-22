STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What a feeling it was when skipper lifted that trophy: Vivian Richards recalls maiden World Cup title

On June 21 in 1975, West Indies won the first edition of the Cricket World Cup. The Clive Lloyd-side became champion after defeating Australia in the final.

West Indies batting legend Vivian Richards (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former legendary West Indies batsman Vivian Richards, recalling maiden World Cup victory in 1975, said, "what a feeling it was when the skipper lifted that trophy".

Taking to Twitter Richards wrote, "45 Years to this iconic moment at the @HomeOfCricket. What a moment, what a feeling it was when the skipper lifted that trophy. First-ever Men's World Champions! Though I couldn't contribute with the bat, my fielding did recoup it I guess @windiescricket."

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Windies put on 291/8 in the allotted sixty overs, owing to Lloyd's knock of 102 runs from just 85 balls.

Rohan Kanhai also scored 55 runs from 105 balls, while in the end, Deryck Murray played a quickfire knock of 14 runs from 10 balls.

For Australia, Gary Gilmour took a five-wicket haul and conceded just 48 runs from his 12 overs.

Chasing 292, Alan Turner and Ian Chappell played knocks of 40 and 62 respectively to put Australia in a good position.

However, Vivian Richards produced three run-outs to turn the tide of the match as Chappell and Turner both were dismissed owing to Richards' brilliance. Keith Boyce scalped four wickets for the Windies and as a result, Australia was bowled out for 274.

As a result, West Indies won the World Cup final by 17 runs and Lloyd ended up lifting the inaugural World Cup title.

So far 12 editions of the Men's Cricket World Cup have been played, and Australia has managed to win the tournament maximum number of times (five).

West Indies and India have won the tournament two times each, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England all have won the tournament once.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp