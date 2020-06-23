STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni still has a lot to offer, says Mohammad Kaif

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that MS Dhoni still has a 'lot to offer' to the Indian cricket as he termed the latter as 'one of India's greatest match-winners'.

On this day back in 2013, India defeated England to lift the Champions Trophy. With this win, Dhoni became the first captain in the history of cricket to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, 20-over World Cup and Champions Trophy).

"On this day, 7 years back, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC Trophies--Champions Trophy (2013), World Cup(2011) & WT20 (2007). Fine captain & a champion player. One of India's greatest match-winners. I feel he still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket @msdhoni," Kaif tweeted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. He was slated to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, due to the coronavirus crisis in the country, the 2020 edition of the league has been postponed indefinitely.

Moreover, this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammad Kaif MS Dhoni
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp