STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Nathan Lyon rates India-Australia series at par with Ashes

Lyon was part of the Australian Test side that lost 1-2 to India in the 2018-19 home series.

Published: 24th June 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said that a Test series against India is equivalent to the Ashes and come December, their team will be come out all guns blazing to avenge the series defeat of 2018-19.

India beat Australia 2-1 during the last series in 2018-19, which was first time that the visitors won a series in 71 years.

"You definitely don't like losing games or series while playing for Australia. Obviously, India, a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. So we are looking to have those guys come out here," Lyon told reporters in a video on Cricket Australia's Facebook page.

"It's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside Ashes. Obviously, they have got a side full of superstars and it's going to be an amazing challenge this summer when they get out here."

Lyon was part of the Australian Test side that lost 1-2 to India in the 2018-19 home series.

It was incidentally the first time India had won a Test series in Australian soil.

India are scheduled to tour Australia later this year for a four-Test series starting December 3 in Brisbane.

Lyon, 32, has been Australia's premier spinner for the last 10 years but it was first time that he got a pre-season break, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I haven't had a pre-season. This is basically my first winter in 10 years. It's exciting to be home and just to be around all the boys here and all the rookies as well trying to pass on a little bit of knowledge," he said.

"Have I started bowling? I've been doing a bit of bowling-coaching with young Ben Manenti from the Sydney Sixers, so I've been bowling with him a fair bit over the last three to four weeks."

A refreshed Lyon is expected to pose a serious threat to India later this summer, but the bowler himself is not certain about the resumption of cricket disrupted by the pandemic.

"Well we know that something will come eventually. We're getting some really good preparation under the belt and can enjoy spending some time at home," he said.

Lyon said he will closely following the England-West Indies series beginning next month in a "bio-secure" environment.

"I'll put Kayo on make sure the game's on the TV there. I'll try and watch different players and see how they go about their business," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing some cricket being played, I'm starting to get the itch back now, it's pretty exciting."

With the ICC banning usage of saliva to shine the red cherry, Lyon joked that he can foresee spinners opening the bowling in Test cricket once cricket resumes post the pandemic.

"Well you're not allowed to put saliva on the ball so I think spinners might open the bowling," he quipped.

"That would be a little bit interesting. Hopefully, it will go back to normal situation after COVID hopefully has passed."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nathan Lyon India Australia series Ashes
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp