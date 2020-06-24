No Indian contender likely ICC chairman post after Shashank Manohar, chances slim for Sourav Ganguly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There will be no Indian contender for the ICC chairman's post this term as England's Colin Graves remains the frontrunner to become chairman.

There were talks that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly would be a contestant, but that chance appears slim although there has been no internal discussion on this.

With the ICC Board announcing after its June 10 meeting that a decision on staging the World Cup in Australia in October-November will be announced in July, the election process assumes importance in Thursday's discussions.

The Board is likely to finalise the last date of filing nominations and the election process.

Shashank Manohar's successor was supposed to be elected ahead of the July 24-27 ICC Annual Conference in Cape Town.

Under changed circumstances, officials have to decide if the process can be completed online or wait until the situation becomes normal.

Although there is no hard and fast rule but usually the BCCI shares the news with member associations, before nominating someone for an ICC post.

The BCCI also thinks other ICC members will not accept another Indian as chairman right after Manohar.

"I think we have to skip this term at least before we can have the next Indian ICC chairman. Unless there is a great understanding between the boards of all the countries, one Indian in the post followed immediately by another is an unlikely scenario. Good for BCCI in a way. The current crop of officials is new. They will mature and be wiser by the time the ICC elects its next chairman," said a former BCCI office-bearer.

Finding someone is not easy either.

To contest for the ICC chairman's post, a candidate has to have the experience of attending at least one ICC Board meeting and has to be nominated by a former or present member of the Board.

Other than Ganguly, former BCCI presidents N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur fulfil the criteria.

One also cannot hold any position in any cricket board after becoming the ICC chairman.

Srinivasan and Thakur are unlikely to throw their hat in the ring because of other commitments.