Dwayne Bravo reveals release date for new song dedicated to MS Dhoni

Bravo said that Dhoni has had a big impact on the careers of many players and he wants to do something for him now that the former Indian captain is reaching the twilight of his playing years.

Published: 25th June 2020 11:17 AM

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that he will release a song on M.S. Dhoni on the occasion of the latter's birthday on July 7. Bravo also gave a teaser of the song while making the announcement on his Instagram page.

"Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you'll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday!!" Bravo said in his Instagram post.

Bravo also said that he has a new dance for the song called "the helicopter."

"Also we have a new dance!! It's called the Helicopter. pls tag me your version of the helicopter dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!! (sic)."

Bravo and Dhoni have shared the dressing room at CSK for a number of years. The Trinidadian has released a few songs in the past, most famously the song "Champion" which became an anthem during the latter stages of West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup win.

"I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. He had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers," Bravo told Harsha Bhogle during 'Cricbuzz in Conversation' chat show.

"You listen to interviews from other cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik (Pandya) and even Virat (Kohli), they all praise him where their careers are concerned. He gave so many cricketers opportunities. He also won titles for the country."

