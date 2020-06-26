STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Positive, negative, positive: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez found COVID-19 +ve in PCB test

Hafeez had tested first positive for COVID-19 when the board conducted the first round of tests of all the 29 England bound players along 12 support staff due to board the UK-bound flight on Sunday.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Hafeez - Pakistan - 06

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Positive, negative and now positive again, the mystery surrounding Muhammad Hafeez's COVID-19 test results seems to continue as Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling disciplinary action against the player for not following quarantine protocol.

Hafeez had tested positive for COVID-19 when the board conducted the first round of tests of all the 29 England bound players along 12 support staff due to board the UK-bound flight on Sunday.

Hafeez's result came positive along with nine other players and an official.

But the very next day the former Pakistani captain posted a tweet with a report from a private medical facility where the result showed that he has tested negative.

The board, clearly upset with Hafeez's refusal to go into quarantine gave him a rap on the knuckles.

According to a source in the board, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital, which tested the players and officials did a retest of the earlier sample they had taken from Hafeez and it again came positive for Covid-19.

"This is a very intriguing situation for the board. It will be interesting to see what is the result of the second test taken today of the 10 players, who tested positive in the first test earlier this week will come," the source said.

The board has said it will announce results of all tests on Saturday.

The source said that if Hafeez again tests positive on Saturday he is likely to face disciplinary action from the board as instead of going into isolation after the first test result, he preferred to do get a second test done.

A source close to Hafeez defended his action, insisting that the player was "very disturbed" after his first test came positive and he was obviously concerned for his immediate family.

"That is why he took a second test privately as a precautionary measure he had no intention to embarrass the authorities," the source said.

If the second tests of the players who earlier tested positive again comes positive they will miss the flight to England and will be replaced by reserves and will have to undergo a quarantine process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez covid positive coronavirus COVID 19 PCB
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp