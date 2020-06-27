STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan call for justice in Tamil Nadu custodial death case

According to media reports, the father-son duo were arrested for allegedly keeping their stores open past permitted hours in the state which is still observing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-1

Published: 27th June 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R)

Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R). (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Ace Indian cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan have sought justice for the bereaved family of shopkeeper Jeyaraj and his son Bennix who were allegedly killed in police custody in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ | Thoothukudi: 2 traders die in custody, shops to shut on Wednesday

"Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them," Ashwin said on his official Twitter handle.

"Hopefully we will value lives more than just hastags, and sincerely hope this is last one of those hashtags we may ever have to use. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix," he added.

#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix trended on social media after people from various walks of life joined in online protests for accountability from the Tamil Nadu Police.

ALSO READ | ‘The vehicle’s seats were soaked in blood’: Eyewitnesses say Thoothukudi traders who died in police custody were grievously injured

"Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix" tweeted Dhawan.

According to media reports, the father-son duo were arrested for allegedly keeping their stores open past permitted hours in the state which is still observing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Both men were allegedly kept in police custody and died within hours of each other two days later.

