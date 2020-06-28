STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli is hardest working cricketer that I have seen: India batting coach Vikram Rathour

“For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game. He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that,” says India batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Published: 28th June 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has the ability to play each format according to what its demands are and the best thing about him is his commitment to the game, according to the team's batting coach Vikram Rathour.

"For me, the best thing about Virat Kohli is his commitment to the game," Rathour told Sportskeeda. "He wants to be the best player in the world and he works hard for that. He puts in the hard yards, and he is the hardest working cricketer that I have seen. Other than that I believe his adaptability is his biggest strength."

"He is not a one dimensional player, he can change his game as and when required. He plays every format differently and that has been one of his greatest strengths," Rathour added.

Rathour took the example of the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League where with a mind numbing 973 runs Kohli almost single handedly took Royal Challengers Bangalore to the final.

"One of the best example in which I saw was in the 2016 IPL where he scored four hundreds and hit 40 odd sixes. He was going through a great patch of form and after that we had a tour to the West Indies. After playing like that for two months in the IPL, he goes to the West Indies and in the first match he scores a double hundred without hitting a single ball in the air," he further said.

"So that kind of change to bring into your batting because you are playing a different format, not many cricketers can do that. With Virat Kohli, I think he can play the way he wants to play. He can play according to different situations and that I think is his biggest strength," Rathour said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli batting coach Vikram Rathour
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp