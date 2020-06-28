STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Women's cricket needs marketing and investment, not rule changes: Pacer Shikha Pandey

Pandey, who has 113 wickets from 104 international appearances, drew the analogy of 100m sprints while describing what a light weight ball and 20-yard pitch would mean for women's cricket.

Published: 28th June 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Shikha Pandey during a women’s practice session

Shikha Pandey during a women’s practice session (Photo| BCCI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India pacer Shikha Pandey said on Sunday that women's cricket wouldn't benefit from being tinkered and changed down to the size of the match balls and the sizes of the pitches and should instead get more attention in terms of marketing and grass-roots developments. The 30-year-old said that she has heard a lot of murmurs of the potential changes that can be brought about to popularise women's cricket, including changing the size of the ball, the pitch and shortening the boundaries.

In a thread of tweets, Shikha weighed in on the suggestions. "I have been reading/ hearing a lot about the changes being suggested to help grow women's cricket/ make it a more attractive product. I personally feel most of the suggestions to be superfluous," she said.

"An Olympic 100m female sprinter doesn't run 80m to win (gold medal) and clock the same timing as her male counterpart. So the whole 'decreasing the length of the pitch' for whatever reasons seems dubious. Also, it almost definitely takes the double headers out of question.

"Reducing the size of the ball is fine, but as Ian Smith suggested, it only works if the weight remains the same. This will allow for bowlers to grip the ball better - more revs for the spinners - and hits will also travel further (not be the case if it is light).

"Please don't bring the boundaries in! We have surprised you with our power-hitting in recent times, so remember, this is only the beginning; we will get better. Please have patience. We are skilled players, who are evolving.

"Growth can also be achieved by marketing the sport well. We don't have to tinker with rules or the very fabric of the game to attract an audience.

"Why not have DRS, Snicko, Hotspot, all of the technical acumen and live broadcast for every game that we play anywhere in the world.

"Heavy investments at grass root levels, equal playing opportunities, zero discrimination etc."

Shikha said that women's cricket, or women's sport in general, should be seen as a different entity from their men's counterpart. She then took the example of the record crowd that the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw earlier this year for the Women's T20 World Cup final.

"Please, don't compare women's sport, women's cricket, in this case, with men's sport. We need to see it as a different sport altogether... A sport that 86,174 spectators turned up to watch on March 8 and several million watched live on their television sets.

"They saw something special in us, and here's hoping you do too! #FillTheMCG #WomensCricket #BetterEverday @ICC," she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shikha Pandey Women's cricket
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp