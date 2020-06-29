Regret not stopping Sushant Singh Rajput and having a word about life: Shoaib Akhtar

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said he regrets not having a word with actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died recently, when the two crossed paths in 2016.

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34.

On Sunday, Bollywood's popular casting director Shanoo Sharma was questioned by the police in connection with Rajput's suicide case.

"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni's film," said Akhtar in a YouTube video.

"I thought I will have to watch his acting now, he has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life.

"I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him.

"Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help," Akhtar said.

