STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Regret not stopping Sushant Singh Rajput and having a word about life: Shoaib Akhtar

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said he regrets not having a word with actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died recently, when the two crossed paths in 2016.

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34.

On Sunday, Bollywood's popular casting director Shanoo Sharma was questioned by the police in connection with Rajput's suicide case.

"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni's film," said Akhtar in a YouTube video.

"I thought I will have to watch his acting now, he has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life.

"I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him.

"Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help," Akhtar said.

The legendary former quick also said earlier that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should have confronted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with his negative coronavirus positive test instead of sharing the result on Twitter.

The PCB said on Saturday that Hafeez is one of six players who have tested negative in the latest round after testing positive earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp