Big hundreds make Rohit Sharma one of greatest ever ODI openers: K Srikkanth 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest ever ODI openers, considering his ability to score daddy hundreds, says former captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Out of his 29 ODI centuries, 11 times Rohit has scored in excess of 140, including three double hundreds.

Srikkanth, who himself was an explosive opener during his playing days, said Rohit will be in the top-3 or top-5 in the list of all time greatest openers.

"I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket. What's the greatest quality in Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, that is something amazing," Srikkanth said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"In a one-day match, you will go 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to, that's the greatness about Rohit," said the 60-year-old Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between 1981 and 1992.

The 30-year-old Rohit has so far played in 224 ODIs, scoring 9115 runs at an average of 49.27 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties.

His highest score is 264, which is a world record. He has also played in 32 Tests, scoring 2141 runs.