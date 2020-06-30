STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

None better than Ben Stokes to step in for Joe Root as short-term captain: Nasser Hussain

Regular Test skipper Joe Root is likely to miss the first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl starting July 8 as his wife is expecting their second child at the same time.

Published: 30th June 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain ( Photo | AFP )

By IANS

LONDON: Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Ben Stokes will do well as a one-time skipper, however, handing the all-rounder the armband permanently at some point later in his career would be something 'The Three Lions' should be concerned about.

Regular Test skipper Joe Root is likely to miss the first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl starting July 8 as his wife is expecting their second child at the same time.

If Root ends up going for it then he will have to go under mandatory self-isolation before he can rejoin the squad. Hussain stated Stokes will undoubtedly do well as captain in Root's absence.

"There is no one better than Ben Stokes to step in for Joe Root as a short-term captain when England take on West Indies in the first Test next week," Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Stokes is extremely loyal, so Root would not have to worry he would be handing his job over to someone with any kind of ulterior motive of wanting to take it for good.

"When Joe returns Ben will happily hand the captaincy back to him. He will certainly bring passion and energy to captaincy," he added.

Hussain also spoke about the prospect of handing over the role permanently to Stokes and stated it might not be a good idea to put further pressure on someone who is already giving the team everything in all three departments of the game.

"The long term is a different matter. With the full-time England captaincy comes expectancy, selection, ups and downs and a lot of things that can weigh you down. So I would be concerned about giving it to Ben permanently at some point down the line," Hussain wrote.

"I don't think there's anyone in world cricket who does as much as Ben Stokes. Maybe Virat Kohli but he doesn't bowl. Stokes' plate is full and when he does something there are never any half measures. Stokes has to do everything at a hundred miles per hour -- there is no other way for him.

"So his workload is in the red zone without the mental strain of captaincy and history tells you if you give the job to your best all-rounder, the graph will go down the longer he does the job. The last thing England need is for Stokes to be affected by high office. Some players do not need an armband to lead and Stokes is one of them," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joe Root Nasser Hussain Ben Stokes
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp