Aparajith, Ankit tons help Jolly Rovers take lead  

CHENNAI: Centuries by Baba Aparajith (181) and Ankit Bawne (137 n.o) helped Jolly Rovers bag a lead of four runs over MRC A in the drawn match of the TNCA senior division league played at VB Nest Grounds. Aparajith and Bawne raised 266 runs in 321 balls for the third wicket after MRC A posted 400.



In another match, Rahil Shah and Sandeep Warrier helped Vijay CC bag a lead of 256 runs against India Pistons in the drawn match at IC Guru-Nanak grounds.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 400/9 in 100 overs drew with Jolly Rovers 404/3 in 84.1 overs (Baba Aparajith 181, Ankit Bawne 137 n.o). Points: Rovers 5 (35); MRC 1 (15). At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 170 & 99/2 in 27 overs (Adhithya Raghuraman 38 n.o, S Parameeswaran 39 n.o) drew with Grand Slam 218/5 decl in 80 overs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 43, V Yo Mahesh 46, Nidhish S Rajagopal 56; Vignesh Kannan 4/70). Points: Grand Slam 5 (19); AG 1 (11). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: MCC 339/9 in 100 overs drew with Nelson 132 in 57.3 overs (P Praveen Kumar 43, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 5/20). Points: MCC 5 (19); Nelson 1 (12). At SSN: Swaraj 275/9 in 100 overs drew with Young Stars 276/5 in 67.4 overs (Ganesh Satish 146 n.o, Adithya Ganesh 65). Points: Stars 5 (27); Swaraj 1 (22). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 424/7 in 100 overs drew with Alwarpet 341 in 91 overs (R Kavin 88, Vishal Vaidhya 40, U Mukilesh 56; Monish Satish 4/89). Pts: Trotters 5 (31); Alwarpet 1 (11). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 449/4 in 100 overs drew with India Pistons 193 in 58.2 overs (R Karthikeyan 41, Abhishek Gupta 40; Rahil Shah 4/72, Sandeep Warrier 3/27). Points: Vijay 5 (31); Pistons 1 (15).

Ramesh shines



Ramesh’s 50 came in handy for Parasuraman Memorial CC to beat Sumangali CC by 17 runs in a senior division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league. Brief scores: Challengers CC 178/8 in 30 overs (Prithiv Raj 56; Milan 3/29) tied with Medavakkkam CC 178/9 in 30 overs (Mathan Raj 60). Parasuraman Memorial CC 161/9 in 30 overs (V Yogarajan 40, Ramesh 50; G Umesh 4/36) bt Sumangali CC 144/7 in 30 overs (G Umesh 48; Vikram Prabhu 3/28). Chennai Kings 151/8 in 30 overs (Udaya Prakash 43, T Ragul 50; V Raja 3/32) lost to Mamallapuram CC 155/7 in 29.4 overs (S Praveen Kumar 3/35). The Cricketers Club 161/6 in 30 overs (K Arjunan 45, N Madhan 45; Rakshan 3/28) lost to Air Warriors CC 164/5 in 26.1 overs (V Sriram 67 n.o).

St Joseph’s bag title



St Joseph’s Sports Academy with 357 points clinched the overall championship at the 3rd Tamil Nadu state youth athletic meet organised by Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) at Annai Stadium, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli. St Joseph’s academy boys and girls team excelled in both the under-18 and under-20 categories. Genesis Sports Club, Coimbatore came second with 77 points. C Latha, TNAA secretary, was the chief guest and presented the trophies. Results: Boys: (U-18 and 20): 163 points. Girls: (U-18 and 20): 194 points.

SRMIST win



SRMIST got the better of Alathangarai Kabaddi Team 33-30 in the final of the South Indian Level open kabaddi men’s tournament in Tirunelveli. The winners were awarded Rs 1 lakh.