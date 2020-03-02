Home Sport Cricket

Aparajith, Ankit tons help Jolly Rovers take lead  

In another match, Rahil Shah and Sandeep Warrier helped Vijay CC bag a lead of 256 runs against India Pistons in the drawn match at IC Guru-Nanak grounds. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

St Joseph’s Sports Academy boys team that won the TN state youth athletics meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Baba Aparajith (181) and Ankit Bawne (137 n.o) helped Jolly Rovers bag a lead of four runs over MRC A in the drawn match of the TNCA senior division league played at VB Nest Grounds. Aparajith and Bawne raised 266 runs in 321 balls for the third wicket after MRC A posted 400.

In another match, Rahil Shah and Sandeep Warrier helped Vijay CC bag a lead of 256 runs against India Pistons in the drawn match at IC Guru-Nanak grounds. 

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 400/9 in 100 overs drew with Jolly Rovers 404/3 in 84.1 overs (Baba Aparajith 181, Ankit Bawne 137 n.o). Points: Rovers 5 (35); MRC 1 (15). At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 170 & 99/2 in 27 overs (Adhithya Raghuraman 38 n.o, S Parameeswaran 39 n.o) drew with Grand Slam 218/5 decl in 80 overs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 43, V Yo Mahesh 46, Nidhish S Rajagopal 56; Vignesh Kannan 4/70). Points: Grand Slam 5 (19);  AG 1 (11). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: MCC 339/9 in 100 overs  drew with Nelson 132 in 57.3 overs (P Praveen Kumar 43, K Gowtham  Thamarai Kannan 5/20). Points: MCC 5 (19); Nelson 1 (12). At SSN: Swaraj 275/9 in 100 overs drew with Young Stars 276/5 in 67.4 overs (Ganesh Satish 146 n.o, Adithya Ganesh 65). Points: Stars 5 (27);  Swaraj 1 (22). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 424/7 in 100 overs drew with Alwarpet 341 in 91 overs (R Kavin 88, Vishal Vaidhya 40, U Mukilesh 56; Monish Satish 4/89). Pts: Trotters 5 (31); Alwarpet 1 (11). At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 449/4 in 100 overs drew with India Pistons  193 in 58.2 overs (R Karthikeyan 41, Abhishek Gupta 40; Rahil Shah 4/72, Sandeep Warrier 3/27). Points: Vijay 5 (31); Pistons 1 (15).

Ramesh shines

Ramesh’s 50 came in handy for Parasuraman Memorial CC to beat Sumangali CC by 17 runs in a senior division match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association league. Brief scores: Challengers CC 178/8 in 30 overs (Prithiv Raj 56; Milan 3/29) tied with Medavakkkam CC 178/9 in 30 overs (Mathan Raj 60). Parasuraman Memorial CC 161/9 in 30 overs (V Yogarajan 40, Ramesh 50; G Umesh 4/36) bt Sumangali CC 144/7 in 30 overs (G Umesh 48; Vikram Prabhu 3/28). Chennai Kings 151/8 in 30 overs (Udaya Prakash 43, T Ragul 50; V Raja 3/32) lost to Mamallapuram CC 155/7 in 29.4 overs (S Praveen Kumar 3/35). The Cricketers Club 161/6 in 30 overs (K Arjunan 45, N Madhan 45; Rakshan 3/28) lost to Air Warriors CC 164/5 in 26.1 overs (V Sriram 67 n.o).

St Joseph’s bag title

St Joseph’s Sports Academy with 357 points clinched the overall championship at the 3rd Tamil Nadu state youth athletic meet organised by Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) at Annai Stadium, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli. St Joseph’s academy boys and girls team excelled in both the under-18 and under-20 categories. Genesis Sports Club, Coimbatore came second with 77 points. C Latha, TNAA secretary, was the chief guest and presented the trophies. Results: Boys: (U-18 and 20): 163 points. Girls: (U-18 and 20): 194 points.

SRMIST win

SRMIST got the better of Alathangarai Kabaddi Team 33-30 in the final of the South Indian Level open kabaddi men’s tournament in Tirunelveli. The winners were awarded Rs 1 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baba Aparajith Ankit Bawne Jolly Rovers
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp