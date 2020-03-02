WATCH | MS Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's first training session

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni, who has not played any cricket after India’s defeat in the semifinals of the World Cup last year, is back in familiar territory. As the Chennai Super Kings started their IPL preparation camp at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, the former India skipper was the cynosure.

Looking trim and sporting a crew cut, Dhoni waved to the crowd and did some stretching exercises. After exchanging pleasantries with CSK officials and players, he put on a cardio-jacket and did sprint exercises that generally check the heart beat. This training method is usually followed by fast bowlers.

Later, using bats of different weights, he had a session at the centre wicket. Initially, Dhoni looked rusty against some of the local medium-pacers, but he quickly adapted and the shots started flying from the meat of the blade. Be it local bowlers or CSK bowlers like Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishore, the ball started soaring into the stands to the delight of fans.

Murali Vijay and Ambati Rayudu also had long stints at the nets.“The lion is back in his den. We are happy that Dhoni is back. When you have him in the team, half the job is done. Our plan is to start well and carry the momentum forward,’’ said CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan. He informed that Suresh Raina will train from Tuesday.

ALSO READ | As his fan, would love to see MS Dhoni play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore, who has become part of CSK this season, was delighted to share field space with the legend. “It’s terrific to train with a player of Dhoni’s class. I wish to pick his brains on how to bowl in different situations. Dhoni is one of the shrewdest captains the game has seen. I wish to learn from him how to bowl to different players.

Plus, he is one captain who sets the field superbly. As a bowler, it is important to set a proper field and bowl according to it. Overall, we youngsters look to improve our game by watching him,” said the left-armer. The full-fledged camp will begin on March 19, when all the players will assemble in the city. CSK take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.