Non-stop effort, no shortcuts: Hardik Pandya after gaining weight

MUMBAI: Eyeing a comeback in the home series against South Africa later this month, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday shared pictures of him gaining weight in the past three months, days after turning out for Reliance 1 in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai.

"From 68 kgs to now 75 kgs in three months. Non-stop effort, no shortcuts," said his Instagram post with two photos of him when he was leaner to now as he is seen gaining a few kilograms.

Pandya showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 off 25 balls to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs.

In response, Bank of Baroda were bowled out for just 125 thanks to an incisive spell by India's T20I leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (5/18) and Hardik's spell of three for 26.

Pandya underwent a surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago and has since been on a road to recovery. He could not be fit in time for the New Zealand tour but started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

After the match at the DY Patil Stadium, he had posted: "So good to be back out there on the field where I belong. Your support keeps me going."

The all-rounder last played a T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru in September last year. India take on the Proteas again in three one-dayers starting March 12 in Dharamsala. The second ODI will be held in Lucknow on March 15 followed by the final one in Kolkata on March 18.