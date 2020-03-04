Home Sport Cricket

Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder Singh too added to panel

The BCCI said the CAC will review the panel's performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.

Published: 04th March 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

India's new chief selector Sunil Joshi

India's new chief selector Sunil Joshi (File Photo | AF

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh in the five-member group.

The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, named the two selectors.

Joshi replaces MSK Prasad (South Zone), who had an extended run after completing his four-year tenure.

"The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee," read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel's performance after one year and "make recommendations" accordingly.

Harvinder was chosen from Central Zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel.

The existing members of the selection panel are Jatin Paranjpe (West), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North).

"We have picked the best guys for the job. We picked them (Joshi and Harvinder) because they were very clear in their views," Lal said after the interviews.

Specifically, on Joshi, Lal said: "We liked his straight-forward attitude. He is experienced also (having been part of the Bangladesh support staff). He has also coached UP.

"I asked him how he handled Bangladesh selectors. He has done the toughest of jobs. His thoughts were the best."

ALSO READ | CAC to potential selectors: How will you handle MS Dhoni's future, Virat Kohli's stature?

Lal said candidates' playing experience in all three formats was considered.

"Their experience in Tests, ODIs and first-class was considered. The rest we will get to know (with their performance). After one year's time, if we find they have not done a good job, we will decide accordingly," he said.

The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews -- Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L S Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants.

The likes of Ajit Agarkar and Nayan Mongia did not even make the short-list but the former could be back in contention after Paranjpe's term ends in September along with Gandhi and Sarandeep.

"Their tenure is for one-year. Once the tenure of other selectors is over (in September), the CAC will sit again to pick the new selectors in their place and we will review the performance of the selectors that we have picked," said Lal.

Joshi's selection from South Zone and Harvinder getting picked from Central Zone also shows that the Board has stuck with the zonal policy.

"Our zonal system is very effective and you need it as India is a huge country," said Lal .

Their predecessors, Prasad and Khoda, who were appointed back in 2015 and given an extension last November.

The 49-year-old Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs between 1996 and 2001, taking 41 and 69 wickets respectively.

Harvinder, who is 42, represented India in three Tests and 16 ODIs between 1998 and 2001, taking four and 24 scalps respectively.

The playing credentials of the Prasad-led panel were often questioned and this time too, the CAC decided to pick Joshi and Harvinder over more experienced candidates.

Lal said the BCCI office-bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly, gave the CAC a free hand in choosing the candidates.

"Ganguly did not even say a word," he said.

On selectors dealing with the high-profile team management including skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, Lal assured the chosen ones will not shy away from taking tough calls.

"We have selected those who can take the hardest of decisions. (Be it) Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli, we are taking about the India team. We selected those who can take tough calls."

Fellow CAC member R P Singh added: "Our captain is a high performing player.

We knew that we needed to find somebody who can communicate with him, because in the end it is the captain who has to run the team.

"Captain matters a lot to the team and so it is important how you communicate with him. What is gone is gone, the two selectors that we picked had the best answers on this topic," said Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Joshi Harvinder Singh BCCI chief selector Indian cricket team
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp