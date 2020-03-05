Bowlers rule the roost on Day 1 of Vijay-Swaraj clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Silambarasan’s 7/83 helped Swaraj CC restrict Vijay CC to 297 on the first day of their TNCA Senior Division League match, at Guru Nanak College grounds. In reply, Swaraj were reeling at 48/7 by stumps, with Sandeep Warrier picking up six wickets. Vijay CC wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan took four catches.

Brief scores: At Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 417 in 99.2 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 154, Sanvir Singh 80, Maan K Bafna 77; Aditya Sarvate 4/98) vs MCC. At Central Polytechnic: Nelson 239 in 87.2 ovs (M Sridhar Raj 51, Varun Sood 59; L Sathiyannaarayan 5/50, Rajwinder Singh 3/85) vs India Pistons 30/1 in 12 ovs. At Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 297 in 82 ovs (N Jagadeesan 68, KB Arun Karthick 81; M Silambarasan 7/83) vs Swaraj CC 48/7 in 14 ovs (Sandeep Warrier 6/18). At VB Nest: Young Stars 252 in 87 ovs (M Kamalesh 54, Adithya Ganesh 51, Ashwath Mukunthan 54 n.o; MS Sanjay 4/42, M Affan Khader 3/69) vs MRC A 30/0 in 10 ovs. At IIT: Jolly Rovers 596/7 in 100 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 165, B Anirudh Sita Ram 55, Baba Aparajith 165, Ankit Bawne 63, B Indrajith 70; S Bhargav 4/126) vs AG’s Office. At Murugappa: Alwarpet CC 105 in 34 ovs (Parveez Rasool 6/25) vs Grand Slam 158/6 in 64 ovs (Akshay Wakhare 3/44).

TNPL title rights tender

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will issue a tender for the title rights of Tamil Nadu Premier League for 2020 to 2022. The last date of submission will be March 25. A requisition on the firm’s letterhead and a demand draft of `10,000 in favour of TNCA need to be submitted for the same.

Request for Proposal is also invited from interested parties for provision of on-ground signages, branding and match-day entertainment. Last day for submission is March 20.

For more information, visit tnpl.tnca.cricket.

ICF overcome FCI

ICF recorded a 4-1 victory against FCI in their Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League clash, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Results: ICF bt FCI 4-1, IOB bt AGORC 3-1.

Madras University bag TT title

University of Madras’s table tennis team, also comprising players from MOP Vaishnav College, were crowned champions in the first edition of Khelo India University Games, held in Bhubaneswar.