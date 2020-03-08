Home Sport Cricket

Coronavirus scare: CSK wait for government word on crowd control at practice

With people advised to avoid crowded places, it remains to be seen what the CSK or civic authorities decide on big gatherings at the Stadium.

Published: 08th March 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Chennai Super Kings’ Piyush Chawla, KM Asif, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni during a practice session in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Detection of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Chennai brings in focus the big crowds the Chennai Super Kings team is drawing during their practice sessions at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The tournament starts on March 29, but with MS Dhoni training, several thousand have been turning up at the stadium every evening ever since the team started training.

With people advised to avoid crowded places, it remains to be seen what the CSK or civic authorities decide on big gatherings at the Stadium. When contacted, CSK officials said they would wait for instructions before deciding whether they should close the gates for spectators during training sessions.

“This news has just come in, so we have to speak to persons concerned regarding the dos and don’ts, if any. Since there will be guidelines issued by the government, we will see what they are and act accordingly. At the moment, we are keeping an eye on the situation and waiting for instructions. No decision has been taken yet,” a CSK official said on Saturday.

Even though the BCCI has maintained that the IPL is on schedule and its medical team is taking necessary steps in consultation with government officials, the growing number of cases in different parts of the country is becoming a cause for concern.

As of now, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chennai are the IPL venues to have reported positive cases.

Maharashtra rethink

In Mumbai, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said there should be a rethink on whether the IPL should go ahead.

“There is always a danger of spread (of virus) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. Discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL,” Tope said.

