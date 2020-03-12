STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Meeting on March 14 to decide the fate of IPL

With more coronavirus cases coming out in the open, the IPL governing council to consider proposals of holding matched behind closed doors.

Published: 12th March 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer Brijesh Patel

Former India cricketer Brijesh Patel (Photo | V Pushkar, EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Maharashtra government considered the proposal to host all IPL matches in Mumbai behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the BCCI called an IPL Governing Council meeting on Saturday.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah will be present in the meeting to be chaired by IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel at the board's headquarters in Mumbai.

Though a final decision on matches in Mumbai is likely to be taken on Thursday, it is understood that the state governments of Rajasthan, Delhi and Karnataka are exploring the option of giving a go-ahead to the IPL if it is played behind closed doors.

Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru — host cities — have already reported positive coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, there were two new cases reported in Mumbai. This leaves Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Guwahati as IPL host cities to not have any reported any case so far.

Although the central government hasn't issued any restrictions or advisories to the BCCI with regards to the IPL, the onus rests on the respective state governments to take the final call on whether to host it or not.

There are concerned voices in the BCCI that even if one state puts a restriction, they expect the others to follow suit.

“There hasn't been any advisory from the government and if there is one, we will follow it. But for a tournament that is still weeks away, there is no need to take an immediate call. We will discuss the pros and cons at the meeting. If you look at it, cricketing events across the globe are going on as per plans,” Patel told this newspaper.

Though the IPL has come under the scanner, the Road Safety World Series currently underway at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai hasn't seen any restrictions from the local government.

Even though only retired cricketers are featuring in the tournament, the matches have attracted good turnouts thanks to the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara among others.

The BCCI believes that with all these activities going on, the IPL is being dragged in only because of its popularity.

There are six more matches remaining in the Road Safety World Series with Pune set to host four of them.

Moreover, the BCCI officials also point out that Indian Super League matches have gone ahead without anyone raising similar concerns, especially at a time when the number of cases is only increasing.

“There are events happening now, which nobody talks about. But for a tournament that is still three weeks away, everyone wants to stop it,” a BCCI official said.

While talks of postponement of the IPL aren't being discussed as of now, the franchises believe there is not much that they can do. “We have very little say with regards to what the governing council decides. But if they decide that matches will be played behind close doors, then so be it. At least, the season will go ahead. There will be losses, but it is better than not playing at all,” a franchise official said.

As reported by this newspaper, the BCCI believes it can wait until the last minute before taking any decision. But there is acceptance of the fact that their hands will be tied on that front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brijesh Patel IPL Governing Council IPL match COVID 19 IPL
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp