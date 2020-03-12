STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rain washes out India vs South Africa first ODI in Dharamsala

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action.

Published: 12th March 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

The HPCA Stadium ground is covered due to rains in Dharamshala Thursday March 12 2020.

The HPCA Stadium ground is covered due to rains in Dharamshala Thursday March 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: The first ODI between India and South Africa was on Thursday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain here.

It was the second match in less than six months to be abandoned at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium because of inclement weather.

Incidentally, that match was also an India-South Africa clash in September last year.

The first ODI of the three-match series was always in doubt after the weatherman forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Fans and organisers had offered prayers at the Indrunag Temple in the hills overlooking the stadium in an attempt to appease the rain gods.

Heavy rain had also lashed the hill town just after the two teams' practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.

If that was not enough, it rained the entire night on the eve of the match. It was overcast for the major part of the day and heavens opened up just before the start.

It rained on and off after that, forcing the toss to be delayed and bringing ground staff into action.

The rain was not that heavy but was enough for water to accumulate, forcing organisers to press three super-soppers into action.

But despite working tirelessly, the ground staff failed to clear the ground, forcing the on-field umpires to call off the match.

The cut-off time for a 20-over game was 6.30 pm (IST) but the on-field umpires made their final inspection and decided to abandon the match much before that.

The novel coronavirus outbreak and adverse weather conditions affected ticket sales as well.

The second ODI of the series will be played in Lucknow on March 15 while the third and final match will be in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on March 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India South Africa First ODI Dharamsala rains
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp