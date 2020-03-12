STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Saurashtra in control, pitch debate rages

The going has been slow in the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot. Even on the third day, runs trickled, shots were few and far between, and stroke-making remained a challenge.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani celebrates after taking wicket of Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary during the Ranji Trophy final match. (Photo | PTI)

Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani celebrates after taking wicket of Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary during the Ranji Trophy final match. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The going has been slow in the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot. Even on the third day, runs trickled, shots were few and far between, and stroke-making remained a challenge. Even as a debate raged on whether this pitch is fit for a match of such stature, Saurashtra took a slender advantage over Bengal.
Bengal are 134/3 in reply to Saurashtra’s 425. On paper, the visiting side are in with a chance. But in a game that has seen the teams score at 2.35 per over, getting those 292 runs is going to be excruciating. Saurashtra will be happy to have taken the wicket of Manoj Tiwary, who is among the best players in the country on slow wickets.

Sudip Chatterjee was unbeaten on 47 off 145. Saurashtra almost put a full stop to the scoring after Tiwary’s departure. The last 12.4 overs of the day saw just 10 runs. Promoted to No 5 ahead of Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on four off 43.

Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) reacted to Bengal coach Arun Lal’s remark that the pitch is not fit for a five-dayer. “It may not have had extra bounce which Bengal were looking for, but that does not make it poor. It is a hasty and poor judgment by their coach. It is the same for both teams, prepared under BCCI’s neutral curator,” said SCA head curator Mahendra Rajdev in a release, which mentioned that at the time of sending it, Saurashtra were 416/9.Lal stuck to his stand, saying he’d expressed his opinion. Brief scores: Saurashtra 425 (Akash 4/98) vs Bengal 134/3 (Sudip 47 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy final Saurashtra
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp