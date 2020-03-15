STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

Sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order.

Published: 15th March 2020 03:44 PM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.

BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi suspended till April 12.

BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.

CHESS: *All national tournaments postponed till May 31.

CRICKET: *Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15.

Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month.

*ODI series between India and South Africa called off.

*All domestic games suspended.

*Ranji Trophy final on March 13 to be played without spectators.

*Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium.

*All football tournaments suspended till March 31.

*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.

*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.

*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.

*Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.

GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed.

*All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.

MOTOR SPORTS: *South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai.

PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.

SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed.

TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled.

