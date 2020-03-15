List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

NEW DELHI: List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order: ATHLETICS: *Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.
BADMINTON: *India Open in New Delhi suspended till April 12.
BASKETBALL: *FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.
CHESS: *All national tournaments postponed till May 31.
CRICKET: *Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15.
Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month.
*ODI series between India and South Africa called off.
*All domestic games suspended.
*Ranji Trophy final on March 13 to be played without spectators.
*Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune cancelled.
FOOTBALL: *Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in empty stadium.
*All football tournaments suspended till March 31.
*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.
*FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.
*Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.
*Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.
GOLF: *India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed.
*All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.
MOTOR SPORTS: *South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai.
PARA SPORTS: *All national and state championships postponed till April 15.
SHOOTING: *ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed.
TENNIS: *All domestic tournament cancelled.