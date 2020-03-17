STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia cancels all cricket due to coronavirus

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts recommended that all community cricket should stop and shut down the organisation's offices with staff working from home.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Twitter @ Cricket Australia)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield was called off Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales declared champions as all cricket nationwide was halted.

The last round of the tournament had already been cancelled to reduce travel and the final has followed suit to leave New South Wales, who led after nine rounds of the inter-state competition, as the winners.

Australia's three-match one-day international series against New Zealand, being played with no spectators, had been abandoned at the weekend with Australia 1-0 up after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat a spread of the virus.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts recommended that all community cricket should stop and shut down the organisation's offices with staff working from home.

"By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue," he said.

"These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances."

Australia has confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus so far, with five fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheffield Shield Cricket Australia COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp