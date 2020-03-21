Virat Kohli has class, is my favourite Indian cricketer: Javed Miandad

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Virat Kohli is a class batsman and that's why the 31-year-old is his favourite Indian cricketer.

According to Miandad, Kohli has performed across the world and his stats speak for himself.

"I was asked who the best in the Indian cricket team is, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said on his Youtube channel. "I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

"Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn't play spinners well."

"He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class," he added.

Kohli, however, hasn't been in the best of forms considering his own standards in recent times. The Indian skipper could manage to score just 218 runs across formats in 11 outings against the Black Caps.

The Indian skipper has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is so far and has scored 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs respectively.