Bangladesh cricket team to donate half of monthly salary to fight COVID-19 pandemic

A total of 27 cricketers, including 17 players contracted with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), have decided to make the donation.

Published: 25th March 2020

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh Cricket Team (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a global health crisis, Bangladesh's cricketers have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to the government to fight the disease, which has so far claimed over 19000 lives worldwide.

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, a total of 27 cricketers, including 17 players contracted with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), have decided to make the donation.

The other 10 players have also represented the national team.

"The whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to tell people to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic," the players said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh calls Army to enforce social distancing, declares 10-days of holiday amid COVID-19 spread

"In total, we are 27 cricketers giving half of our monthly salaries to help against coronavirus. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka.

"May be this fund is not that much compared to the fight against coronavirus. But if we all together can contribute from our own positions, then in combined, it might be a bigger step to fight against coronavirus."

Five persons have died so far in Bangladesh due to the disease, while 39 have been infected.

The Bangladesh men's national cricket team, popularly known as The Tigers, enjoy a huge fan following in their country and also has a fan base abroad.

