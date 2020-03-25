STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CAB, its president pledge contribution of Rs 30 lakh for combating COVID-19

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya also "appealed" to his followers on his Facebook page to come forward and contributed in whatever possible way.

Published: 25th March 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Dalmiya

Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh while its president Avishek Dalmiya pledged Rs 5 lakh to the state administration to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh and personally I will be donating Rs 5 lakh. We're in talks with the state government on how to donate the money," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

"We are perhaps going through the darkest phase of human civilisation when worldwide lives have been lost to novel coronavirus. Cricket stands for Unity. It also stands for humanity. Therefore, we have decided to donate the amount to the Emergency Relief Fund to be used in combating this disease," Avishek said.

"As a responsible institution, it is our duty to stand by the administration and help them eradicate this disease," he added.

Avishek also "appealed" to his followers on his Facebook page to come forward and contributed in whatever possible way.

"It's an appeal to those whom God has blessed with plenty to come up with voluntary donations to the Government's Relief Fund. Personally, I would want to meet some of the needs for the vulnerable by contributing to the Government's Emergency Relief Fund. Hope you would do the same too."

"It is my appeal to contribute in whatever possible way, so that the state government can use that amount to take relief measures and stop the spread of the virus. Please come forward and support the cause."

The 1.3-billion populated India has gone into a total lockdown from Wednesday midnight in an attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic.

India has confirmed more than 600 positive cases and 10 deaths. The global death toll is nearing 19,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp