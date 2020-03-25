STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mummy or papa?: Shahid Kapoor on picking between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

In a live chat with his fans on Twitter, Shahid, who gave the blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' recently, was asked to pick between former India captain Dhoni and his successor Kohli.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (l) and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has won hearts with his answer when he was asked to choose between cricket greats M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

In a live chat with his fans on Twitter, Shahid, who gave the blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' recently, was asked to pick between former India captain Dhoni and his successor Kohli.

The actor replied: "Mummy or papa? (Mother or father)". Shahid did enough to highlight the importance of both in the Indian side with his answer drawing several plaudits on the social media platform.

Dhoni has been on a prolonged break since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. Kohli, considered the best batsman in the world across formats, recently failed to lead India to a Test series win in New Zealand as they lost 0-2.

The Indian team was supposed to take on South Africa in a home three-match ODI series but it got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dhoni was back at the nets for Chennai Super Kings, of which he is the captain, but with the Indian Premier League getting postponed, the World Cup-winning skipper had to return back midway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Virat Kohli MS Dhoni
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp