'Stay inside, stay safe': Ashwin uses 'mankad' moment to remind people about COVID-19 restrictions

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the government calling for a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday night in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak, India spinner R. Ashwin used a picture of him 'mankading Jos Buttler in last years Indian Premier League to ask people to stay indoors and stay safe. Incidentally, the infamous dismissal turned a year older on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown"

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

PM Modi announced in an address to the country a 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, that if the citizens don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.