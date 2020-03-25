STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Stay inside, stay safe': Ashwin uses 'mankad' moment to remind people about COVID-19 restrictions

Incidentally, its' also a year since the infamous dismissal where R Ashwin outwits Jos Buttler by mankading in IPL happened.

Published: 25th March 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out.

Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@ashwinravi99)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the government calling for a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday night in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak, India spinner R. Ashwin used a picture of him 'mankading Jos Buttler in last years Indian Premier League to ask people to stay indoors and stay safe. Incidentally, the infamous dismissal turned a year older on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown"

PM Modi announced in an address to the country a 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, that if the citizens don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

