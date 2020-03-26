STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi, says Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

In India, around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far while 13 people have lost their lives.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:42 PM

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed those who are flouting police orders and venturing out on the streets during the 21-day lockdown period, saying the attitude needs to change as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to change our attitude towards police.don't forget they are putting their life to save ours.they also have families but they r doing their duty for the nation..why can't we all just stay at home and be sensible for once for better tomorrow. Plz be sensible," Harbhajan said in a tweet.

Harbhajan had previously praised former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi for donating disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

Harbhajan praised Afridi's gesture and said: "Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all... more power to you... praying for world's wellbeing -- Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala."

So far 1,102 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan and eight lives have been lost.

In India, around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far while 13 people have lost their lives.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has come out and urged all citizens of the country to donate whatever they can to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, saying the need of the hour is to make a difference.

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu has donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives across the world.

