STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL best tournament to prepare for T20 World Cup: Justin Langer

Australia are scheduled to start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Sydney.

Published: 27th March 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer | AP

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer feels the IPL is an excellent platform to prepare for the T20 World Cup but conceded that health is paramount as the league may become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai but it was postponed to April 15 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 people worldwide.

"Before this crisis started to unravel, we were absolutely determined for our guys to play the IPL," Langer was quoted as saying by foxsports.co.au.

"Because with the T20 World Cup coming up, there's no better grounding, no better practice, no better tournament for them to get ready for that," he added.

However, keeping in view the fast increasing transmission of the deadly disease, the Indian government has called for a nation-wide 21-day lockdown, which has casts serious doubts over the future of the cash-rich event's 13th edition.

"But obviously things have changed a lot. The health of not only our individual players, but also our country and India as a whole is paramount here," Langer said.

Australia's Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith were to headline the IPL.

Langer, who is also a member of the national selection panel, insists he is not stressed about picking players as Australia have a well-settled side.

The Aaron Finch-led side defeated South Africa 2-1 in three-match T20 series in February.

"In terms of selection, I'm not too stressed about it one or two positions in our World Cup side are up for grabs. It's a very, very settled team. We played great cricket against South Africa," he added.

Australia are scheduled to start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Sydney.

The ICC have maintained the T20 World Cup will go ahead as per planned but postponed the qualifying events on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T20 World Cup COVID-19 Justin Langer Coronavirus IPL 2020
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp