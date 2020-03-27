STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Janani fights past barriers to make ICC umpire development panel

The 34-year-old Janani, a software engineer who hails from Chennai, cleared the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association state panel exam in 2015 and started officiating.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

In November 2018, Janani and Vrinda became the first set of Indian women umpires to officiate in the CK Nayudu Trophy.

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

Almost 11 years ago, Janani Narayanan was discouraged from her quest to become a cricket umpire because of the lack of structure at the state and national level for women. A decade on, she has achieved a rare feat along with Vrinda Rathi with the duo named in the ICC Development Panel last week.

The 34-year-old Janani, a software engineer who hails from Chennai, cleared the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association state panel exam in 2015 and started officiating. Unlike men’s cricket, there were no established guidelines for women to pursue umpiring until a few years ago.

Janani tried to appear for exams in 2009 and 2012 but had to go home disappointed. “When I went to the TNCA in 2009 and asked for application forms, they were surprised and clueless,” she recollected. “They told me I was the first woman from the state to approach them for this purpose but they were not aware of the process. In 2015, the association had a system in place and I applied.”

In November 2018, Janani and Vrinda became the first set of Indian women umpires to officiate in the CK Nayudu Trophy — the BCCI’s U-23 competition for men. Since then, Janani has officiated in as many as 100 matches across formats in both the men’s and women’s category.

Janani Narayanan (L) & Vrinda Rathi

Treading into uncharted territory, she had her own challenges. With no background of playing the sport at any level, she had to overcome the doubts of people and prove to them that she could do the job. Secondly, because of the scarcity of women umpires, people were unsure if she would move up the ladder.

“There were a lot of ifs and buts because I haven’t played cricket and I’m a woman,” Janani explained.

“My main challenge was to prove them wrong. But gradually the perception changed with my performance. I also have to thank TNCA for creating a space to learn. When I first started, the committee had put me with experienced umpires to ease the pressure off me. In that way, I was also able to grow and overcome my feeling of nervousness.”

As far as the family goes, there was some initial hesitation because it was the road less taken and the monetary benefits — or the lack of it — attached to it. But passing the Level 2 umpiring exam of the BCCI in 2018 put an end to all their doubts. It was also the time when she quit her job with an IT company and focused entirely on umpiring.Having officiated in men’s and women’s matches at the age-group level, Janani feels there is a difference while covering these matches.

“Definitely. The pace of the game varies. Women’s matches are relatively slower. Some (umpires) take time to adjust to the pace. That apart, men appeal a lot and celebrate aggressively compared to women. And I feel I’m in my comfort zone in women’s matches,” said Janani, who also writes a blog on tennis.

After being inducted into the ICC development panel, she and Vrinda will be able to officiate at the international level and also in events like the U-19 World Cup, Women’s T20 World Cups and several ICC qualifying events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janani Narayanan
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp