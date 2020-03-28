COVID-19 cloud hanging over T20 World Cup may have silver lining for IPL

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the possibility of the IPL resuming after April 15 looks bleaker by the day, there may be some encouraging news.

At present, there's a cloud over the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15. The ICC is closely following the developments in Australia which has closed its borders for six months.

With cases on the rise worldwide, it remains to be seen if the 16-team event will go ahead as per schedule.

If it doesn't, there are plans to postpone it to next year and scrap the T20 World

Cup that is supposed to happen in 2021.

The ICC has to be ready with any plan of postponement by August. In case the World Cup is postponed, the BCCI might use that window to host the IPL.

While it is farfetched as of now, a certain section of the BCCI thinks that this might be possible if the World Cup doesn't go ahead.

"If one takes into account practice fixtures and everything else, there's a 34-day window. A decision on the World Cup is expected around August," said an official.

"If that doesn't go ahead, then the BCCI has an opportunity to slot the IPL into

the same period, provided things improve."

In case, the BCCI does get the nod to host the IPL in the October-November time-frame, the event will have to be condensed to a month, which isn't out of bounds. But that may drastically alter the domestic season, which usually begins by the last week of September. The BCCI may end up having to sacrifice a domestic event.