STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Forced break a 'welcome rest' for Indian players: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri said that in the present scenario, players should not focus about getting back on the field but take responsibility and spread awareness about this pandemic.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the forced break for the Indian players which has come due to the coronavirus pandemic is a "welcome rest" as they can now re-energise themselves and get some much-needed rest.

Talking to Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on a Sky Sports podcast, Shastri said Indian players had started showing signs of mental fatigue after playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand.

"(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries," Shastri said.

"The amount of cricket we have played over the last ten months, that was beginning to take its toll. Guys like me, and some other guys from the support staff, we left India on May 23 for the World Cup in England. Since then we have been at home for 10 or 11 days.

After the New Zealand tour, India were slated to play three ODIs against South Africa which was cancelled. Also, they were supposed to participate in a two-month long Indian Premier League (IPL), which has now been suspended till April 15.

"There are certain players who played all three formats, so you can imagine the toll it has taken on them, especially being on the field, adjusting from T20s to Test match cricket and all the travel that goes with that because we travelled quite a lot," said Shastri.

"After England, we went to the West Indies, then played South Africa here (in India). We had a season of two and a half months here and then again went off to New Zealand. So, it has been tough but a welcome rest for players."

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown which started on March 25. All sporting events have been postponed in the wake of novel coronavirus which has infected more than 800 people so far in the country besides claiming close to 20 lives.

The Indian head coach further said that they had anticipated that such drastic measures would be taken and cricketing activities will be suspended for a while after the postponement of the ODI series against the Proteas. He also said that the Indian team were able to reach the homeland in the nick of time from New Zealand.

Shastri further said that in the present scenario, players should not focus about getting back on the field but take responsibility and spread awareness about this pandemic.

"As players, you have a lot of responsibility," he said. "That's why the message is very clear that cricket should be last on everyone's mind now," he said. "I think the most important thing is safety and not ensuring just your safety but ensuring safety others as well, by creating a kind of awareness that tells people there is something serious around.

"Virat has done it, a lot of other players have done it by posting certain messages on social media. So, it's imperative but all the players were very, very calm. They knew that it's something very serious and there could be a hold up in cricket for some time," he added.

Cricketers, both past and present, have been urging people to stay indoors and adhere to the guidelines of the health authorities in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp